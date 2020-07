High Resolution Test Patterns

for testing imaging systems











through-focus zone chart clip from FX1 camera: FX1-thru-focus.mp4

Smooth Gradient Test 2k still & video

16-bit PNG or TIFF 8-bit PNG 1k.mp4 2k.mp4 (H.264)

Video has fade-to-black and fade-to-white

to test your display for banding problems.

H.264 video clips created with Vegas 8a. veg



Gradient.png

Gradient-1k.mp4

Gradient-2k.mp4

Free image converter: ImageMagick (be sure to get the 16-bit version)

The first two (ISO 12233 chart, wedges) can be evaluated by eye.The other patterns are mostly for computer measurement & analysis.The wedges, squares, zones and stars were generated by Imatest and that program can also analyze many of these charts.